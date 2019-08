Stella Artois – Belgian Pilsner

This Belgian Pilsner is a crowd-pleaser. If you are struggling with what to drink on a Tuesday or what to bring to a party - Bring Stella. Very clear gold color with two fingers of white head made up of loose bubbles. Tons of visible carbonation. Aroma is light and pleasing.