Pelican Brewing Five Fin Pilsner – Classic American Pilsner

Using a unique blend of Centennial, Sterling, and Mandarina Bavaria hops, this Pilsner has flavors of tangerine, pineapple, and lemon zest with spicy, floral notes, balanced by toasty malt character.