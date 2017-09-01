Pacifico – Pilsner-Style Lager
Pacifico is brewed by Grupo Modelo, one of the largest cerveza breweries in Mexico. It’s a crips pilsner style lager that’s called "Clara” in Spanish, which means clear, or blonde. Pairs perfectly with traditional Mexican food, and works especially well with fish tacos!
CW
04/27/2018Christopher W.
Sacramento, CA
Yum
This is my favorite beer. Always goes fast at parties and is worth the calories of a full flavored beer.