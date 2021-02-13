Pacifico – Pilsner

24 oz From $ 6.69

24 oz Can From $ 6.69

32 oz From $ 10.75

6 Bottles From $ 11.99

12 Bottles From $ 18.99

12 Cans From $ 19.99

24 Bottles From $ 34.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Pacifico is brewed by Grupo Modelo, one of the largest cerveza breweries in Mexico. It’s a crips pilsner style lager that’s called "Clara” in Spanish, which means clear, or blonde. Pairs perfectly with traditional Mexican food, and works especially well with fish tacos!