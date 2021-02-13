Pacifico – Pilsner

Deliver ASAP to
Pacifico

Pacifico is brewed by Grupo Modelo, one of the largest cerveza breweries in Mexico. It’s a crips pilsner style lager that’s called "Clara” in Spanish, which means clear, or blonde. Pairs perfectly with traditional Mexican food, and works especially well with fish tacos!

  • 1 month ago

    Yum

    Yum
    Reba M. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago

    J

    D
    Andrew H. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    Yep

    Yep
    Brian R. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Mexico does it best

    Beer, I mean
    Andrew H. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Great

    Keep using Saucey
    Erickito S. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Favorite Mexican beer

    Doesn’t even need a lime
    George G. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Good

    Good beer
    Eric A. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Bernadette B. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Not bad at all...

    During this pandemic saucy has come through with the booze.
    Stevie H. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Awesome experience

    Great delivery driver!
    Mimi M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Perfection

    Amazing service, never had to step outside my front doo
    Yorxs???? Q. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great service

    Great courier
    Lindsey J. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Thank you

    Thank you
    Emilee H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    one of my favorite beers!

    one of my favorite beers!
    RB
    Roo B.
  • 3 years ago

    No more worrying about DUI for me.. Thanks Saucey

    No more worrying about DUI for me.. Thanks Saucey
    JV
    Jonathan V.