Pacifico – Pilsner
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Pacifico is brewed by Grupo Modelo, one of the largest cerveza breweries in Mexico. It’s a crips pilsner style lager that’s called "Clara” in Spanish, which means clear, or blonde. Pairs perfectly with traditional Mexican food, and works especially well with fish tacos!
More By Pacifico
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.87
15 Reviews
- 1 month ago
YumYumReba M. - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
JDAndrew H. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
YepYepBrian R. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Mexico does it bestBeer, I meanAndrew H. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
GreatKeep using SauceyErickito S. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Favorite Mexican beerDoesn’t even need a limeGeorge G. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
GoodGood beerEric A. - Verified buyer
- 11 months agoBernadette B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Not bad at all...During this pandemic saucy has come through with the booze.Stevie H. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Awesome experienceGreat delivery driver!Mimi M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
PerfectionAmazing service, never had to step outside my front dooYorxs???? Q. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Great serviceGreat courierLindsey J. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Thank youThank youEmilee H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
one of my favorite beers!one of my favorite beers!RBRoo B.
- 3 years ago
No more worrying about DUI for me.. Thanks SauceyNo more worrying about DUI for me.. Thanks SauceyJVJonathan V.