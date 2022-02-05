North Coast Brewing – Scrimshaw Pilsner
North Coast Pilsner. Crisp, subtle malt taste with a refreshing effervescence. 4.40% ABV
- 1 month ago
love pilsner!!just a perf easy light pilsnerRamya S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Drink me - forever ...Drink me - forever ...Carlos G. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
GGgggKevin O. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
GoodYumColin F. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Light, but flavorful.Light vanilla hops. Little creamy for a Pilsner.Max P. - Verified buyer