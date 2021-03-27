Modelo Especial – Pilsner

Ratings overview

1 week ago Saved the day! Convenient, reliable & fast! Love this app! Casi B. - Verified buyer

5 months ago Great Mexican beer Goes with anything. Right for any occasion. John A. - Verified buyer

8 months ago Easy, Chill & Refreshing Light enough to day drink and great for BBQs, parties and general sipping Damian G. - Verified buyer

10 months ago Smooth and refreshing One of my favorite beverages. Hits the spot on a warm day. Highly recommend. Mike M. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Good Service Thank you for the quick delivery. Jimbo M. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Great!!! A++++ Felipe S. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Perfection Yes!! Leah-Vail S. - Verified buyer

3 years ago This app is amazing, my orders always get delivered on time, the driver's are very cool and my beer always cold. This app is amazing, my orders always get delivered on time, the driver's are very cool and my beer always cold. RR Raul R.

3 years ago a bit pricy on this site though. a bit pricy on this site though. RR Robert R.