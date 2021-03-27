Modelo Especial – Pilsner
Crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments well, pretty much anything actually.
- 1 week ago
Saved the day!Convenient, reliable & fast! Love this app!Casi B. - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
Great Mexican beerGoes with anything. Right for any occasion.John A. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Easy, Chill & RefreshingLight enough to day drink and great for BBQs, parties and general sippingDamian G. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Smooth and refreshingOne of my favorite beverages. Hits the spot on a warm day. Highly recommend.Mike M. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Good ServiceThank you for the quick delivery.Jimbo M. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Great!!!A++++Felipe S. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
PerfectionYes!!Leah-Vail S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
This app is amazing, my orders always get delivered on time, the driver's are very cool and my beer always cold.This app is amazing, my orders always get delivered on time, the driver's are very cool and my beer always cold.RRRaul R.
- 3 years ago
a bit pricy on this site though.a bit pricy on this site though.RRRobert R.
- 3 years ago
I don't know how you guys get your alcohol so cold but everytime I've received it, it is the perfect drinking temperature! Everything went smoothly. A+I don't know how you guys get your alcohol so cold but everytime I've received it, it is the perfect drinking temperature! Everything went smoothly. A+EPEvelyn P.