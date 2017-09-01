Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Modelo Especial

More By Modelo

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Pilsner

Modelo Especial – Pilsner-Style Lager

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Modelo Especial is the best selling canned beer in Mexico, despite also being sold in adorable little glass bottles. This crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments traditional Mexican food like guacamole too well, pretty much anything actually. Guacamole is delicious and so is Modelo Especial!

More By Modelo

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

5 Based on 2 Reviews
5 ★
100% 
2
4 ★
0% 
0
3 ★
0% 
0
2 ★
0% 
0
1 ★
0% 
0
Customer Photos
i
Write a Review

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!

A
12/02/2018
Anonymous
Los Angeles, CA

perfect!

on of my all-time favorites.

Share   |   Facebook  •  Twitter
Was this review helpful?  0    0
RH
10/01/2018
Rebecca H.
Los Angeles, CA

Free Beer!

Amazing, feel free to send me over a case.. #acountrygirlcantsurvive

Share   |   Facebook  •  Twitter
Was this review helpful?  0    0