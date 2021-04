Grolsch – Premium Lager

16 oz Bottle From $ 6.49

4 Cans From $ 8.99

6 Bottles From $ 14.99

12 Bottles From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A classic lager, Grolsch is bright gold with well-balanced malt and hops. Distinctive full-bodied taste. Brewed with all natural ingredients and pure spring water. Only 5% alcohol.