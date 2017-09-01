Deliver ASAP to
Budweiser – American Lager

Budweiser. The King of Beers. The Great American Lager. Synonymous with beer itself, and revered by frogs and clydesdale horses alike. First introduced in 1876, this medium-bodied, full-flavored beer is downright iconic. Pairs well with literally any food or occasion. This Bud's for you!

Customer Reviews

4 Based on 1 Reviews
5 ★
0% 
0
4 ★
100% 
1
3 ★
0% 
0
2 ★
0% 
0
1 ★
0% 
0
SG
10/01/2018
Shannon G.
Los Angeles, CA

So glad I found delivery!!!!

I always have to buy two of the 12 packs, but it is convenient when I don't want to walk or drive to the store.

