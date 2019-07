Bear Republic Double Aught Pilsner 6-Pack – Bohemian Pilsner

Inspired by the perfectly balanced light lagers of Central Europe, we set out to brew a Pilsner to be proud of. The result is a crisp and refreshing beer that's brewed with 100% barley malt and imported Hallertauer hops. Prost!