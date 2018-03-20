An IRA bursting with notes of mango, papaya and pineapple, this beer finishes juicy with a subtle malty backbone. It doesn't take brains to know hoppy, tropical IRAs are a great way to welcome warmer months ahead! Mango, papaya, pineapple and stone fruit notes burst out with bitterness upfront. Sustained by a subtle malt-flavor, this beer finishes smooth, leaving one ready for the next sip of this flavortastic beer!