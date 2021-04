Twisted Tea – Hard Iced Tea

24 oz Can From $ 5.99

12 Cans 12 oz From $ 22.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Twisted Tea is Iced Tea with a kick! Made from some of the finest teas in the world & blended with a clear malt base, lemon & other natural flavors. It's a cool iced tea!