Smirnoff Sourced – Strawberry Kiwi

6 Bottles 11.2 oz From $ 8.69 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A delicious flavored malt beverage from Smirnoff made with 5% real fruit juice and a hint of carbonation for a refreshingly smooth and delicious taste. Bright, fresh strawberry aroma with a juicy strawberry-kiwi flavor. Available in Pineapple Coconut and Strawberry Kiwi flavors.



Crafted to remove gluten. Product fermented from grains containing gluten and crafted to remove gluten. The gluten content of this product cannot be verified, and this product may contain gluten.