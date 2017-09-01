Smirnoff Smash – Pineapple and Coconut

Smirnoff Ice Pineapple + Coconut Smash features a tropical fusion of luscious pineapple and sweet coconut flavors. Lightly carbonated with a refreshing flavor, Smirnoff Ice Pineapple + Coconut Smash is perfect for poolside fun or at the beach. Smirnoff Ice Smash has 8% ABV and natural flavors. One of the most popular malt beverages in the nation, Smirnoff Ice has been a staple of get-togethers and parties since 1999. Please drink responsibly.