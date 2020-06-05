Smirnoff Ice – Original
Triple-filtered Smirnoff malt liquor with a citrus taste profile. 5.0% ABV
5.00
4 Reviews
- 10 months ago
YummyIt was greatAndrea P. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
HiNAJon R. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
GoodStandardCynthia Y. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Hilarious! Can ice your friends from a far!Hilarious! Can ice your friends from a far!Katie C. - Verified buyer