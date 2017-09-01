Smirnoff Ice – Mango

Add a tropical flair with Smirnoff Ice Mango. With its crisp taste and bubbly finish, Smirnoff Ice Mango features natural mango flavor. Lightly carbonated, this drink has a succulent mango flavors with a tangy bite sure to add some fiesta to your next party. Enjoy chilled and drink responsibly. Smirnoff Ice Mango has a 4.5% ABV. One of the most popular malt beverages in the nation, Smirnoff Ice has been a staple of get-togethers and parties since 1999.