Smirnoff Ice – Twisted V Black Cherry

Pop the top of a Smirnoff Ice Black Cherry and delight you friends and guests. With its crisp taste and bubbly finish, Smirnoff Ice Black Cherry features natural black cherry flavor. Lightly carbonated, this drink has a rich cherry flavor with a tangy sweet finish. Enjoy chilled and drink responsibly. Smirnoff Ice Black Cherry has a 4.5% ABV. One of the most popular malt beverages in the nation, Smirnoff Ice has been a staple of get-togethers and parties since 1999.