Smirnoff Ice – Party Pack with Original, Green Apple, Raspberry Burst, Strawberry Acai

Try this new variety Smirnoff Ice party pack. Includes 3 bottles each of the following flavors: Original, Green Apple Bite, Raspberry Burst and Strawberry Acai