Smirnoff Ice – Variety Pack

6 bottles 11.2 oz From $ 10.99

12 bottles 11.2 oz From $ 17.34 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Smirnoff Seasonal Strawberry Bellini models itself after the popular champagne speciality drink. Refreshing and light taste with a splash of Strawberry. Great on a warm summers day!