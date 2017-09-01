Smirnoff Ice – Pineapple

Smirnoff Ice Pineapple is a little bit of paradise. With its crisp taste and bubbly finish, Smirnoff Ice Pineapple features natural pineapple flavor. Lightly carbonated, this drink has a sweet tangy flavor with a crisp finish. Enjoy island drinks no matter where you are with this tropical spin on Smirnoff Ice. Enjoy chilled and drink responsibly. Smirnoff Ice Pineapple has a 4.5% ABV. One of the most popular malt beverages in the nation, Smirnoff Ice has been a staple of get-togethers and parties since 1999.