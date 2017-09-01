Smirnoff Ice Smash – Blue Raspberry and Blackberry

Smirnoff Ice Blue Raspberry + Blackberry Smash features the delicious combination of Cotton Candy Blue Raspberry paired with more tart Marion blackberry notes. Lightly carbonated with a refreshing flavor, Smirnoff Ice Blue Raspberry + Blackberry is perfect for poolside fun or at the beach. One of the most popular malt beverages in the nation, Smirnoff Ice has been a staple of get-togethers and parties since 1999. Please drink responsibly.