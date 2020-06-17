Smirnoff Ice – Original
1
Light and refeshing. Smirnoff Ice is a great alternative to beer utilizing Smirnoff's over 100 years of alcohol expertise to create a citrus flavored malt that is light and refeshing.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 9 months ago
It’s great.If you want something simple, tasty, and are new to drinking, this is one to try.MD M. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Solid 5 out of 7Great for remotely icing someone like an orbital strikeChase H. - Verified buyer