Log In
Sign Up
Sign Up
Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Cart
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
More By Seagram's
Saucey
/
Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers
/
Specialty Beer
/
Malt Beverages
Seagram's Escapes – Strawberry Daiquiri
16 oz Can
From
$3.29
4 Cans 16 oz
From
$5.99
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Check Availability
Check Availability
More By Seagram's
Seagram's
7 Crown American Blended Whiskey
750 ml
Seagram's
7 Crown American Blended Whiskey
1.75 l
Seagram's
Extra Dry Gin
750 ml
Seagram's
Extra Dry Gin
1.75 l
Seagram's
Platinum Select 100 Proof Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's Escapes
Calypso Colada
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's
Apple Vodka
1.75 l
Seagram's
VO Blended Canadian Whisky
1.75 l
Seagram's
Club Soda
1 L
Seagram's
Tonic Water
1 L
Seagram's
Brazilian Citrus Rum
750 ml
Seagram's Gin and Juice
Blue Beast
750 ml
Seagram's
7 Crown Dark Honey Blended Whiskey
750 ml
Seagram's
Smooth Brazilian Rum
750 ml
Seagram's
Sweet Tea Vodka
1.75 l
Seagram's
Wild Grape Vodka
1.75 l
Seagram's
Raspberry Vodka
1.75 l
Seagram's
Citrus Vodka
1.75 l
Seagram's
Espresso Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's
Distiller's Reserve Gin
750 ml
Seagram's
Orange Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's
Black Cherry Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's Gin and Juice
Green Dragon
750 ml
Seagram's
Orange Twisted Gin
750 ml
Seagram's
Raspberry Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's Escapes
Blackberry Breezer
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's Escapes
Wild Berries
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's
Lime Twisted Gin
1.75 l
Seagram's
Lime Twisted Gin
750 ml
Seagram's
VO Blended Canadian Whisky
1 l
Seagram's
7 Crown American Blended Whiskey
1 l
Seagram's
Extra Dry Gin
1 l
Seagram's
VO Blended Canadian Whisky
750 ml
Seagram's
Cookies and Cream Vodka
750 ml
Seaglass
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Seaglass
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Seaglass
Chardonnay
750 ml
Seaglass
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
Seagram's
Ginger Ale
1 L
Seagram's
Extra Smooth Vodka
1.75 l
Seagram's
Extra Smooth Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's Escapes
Strawberry Daiquiri
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's Escapes
Jamaican Me Happy
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's
Peach Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's Escapes
Variety Pack
12 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's
Extra Dry Gin
375 ml
Seagram's
Grape Twisted Gin
750 ml
Seagram's
Juicy Watermelon Vodka
1.75 l
Seagram's
Apple Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's
Ginger Ale
2 L
Seagram's Escapes
Cooler Blue Raspberry
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's Escapes
Red White and Boom Variety Pack
6 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's
Ginger Ale
12 cans 12 oz
Seagram's Escapes Spiked
Strawberry Daiquiri
23.5 oz Can
Seagram's Escapes
Sangria
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's
Apple Vodka
375 ml
Seagram's Escapes
Black Cherry Fizz
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's
7 Crown Stone Cherry Blended Whiskey
750 ml
Seagram's
Tropical Pineapple Vodka
375 ml
Seagram's
Peach Vodka
375 ml
Seagram's
Juicy Watermelon Vodka
375 ml
Seagram's Escapes
Peach Bellini
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's
Ginger Ale
20 oz
Seagram's
Extra Smooth Vodka
375 ml
Seagram's
Extra Dry Gin
200 ml
Seagram's
VO Gold Blended Canadian Whisky
1.75 l
Seagram's
VO Blended Canadian Whisky
375 ml
Seagram's
7 Crown American Blended Whiskey
200 ml
Seagram's
7 Crown American Blended Whiskey
375 ml
Seagram's
VO Gold Blended Canadian Whisky
200 ml
Seagram's
Lime Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's
Pineapple Twisted Gin
750 ml
Seagram's
Apple Twisted Gin
750 ml
Seagram's
Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's
Tropical Pineapple Vodka
1.75 l
Seagram's
Golden Apricot Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's
Tropical Pineapple Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's Escapes Spiked
Jamaican Me Happy
23.5 oz Can
Seagram's Escapes
Navy Pear
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's
Platinum Select 100 Proof Vodka
1.75 l
Seagram's
VO Gold Blended Canadian Whisky
750 ml
Seagram's
Red Berry Vodka
1.75 l
Seagram's
Peach Twisted Gin
1.75 l
Seagram's
7 Crown Apple Blended Whiskey
750 ml
Seagram's
Red Berry Twisted Gin
750 ml
Seagram's
Peach Twisted Gin
750 ml
Seagram's
Melon Twisted Gin
750 ml
Seagram's Escapes
Bahama Mama
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's
Peach Vodka
1.75 l
Seagram's
Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka
1.75 l
Seagram's
Extra Smooth Vodka
1 l
Seagram's
Red Berry Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's Escapes
Pink Pineapple Passion
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's Escapes
Orange Sassy Swirl
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's
Juicy Watermelon Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's Escapes
Grape Fizz
4 Bottles 11.2 oz
Seagram's
Wild Grape Vodka
750 ml
Seagram's
Extra Smooth Vodka
50 ml
Seagram's
Sweet Tea Vodka
750 ml
Seaglass
Riesling
750 ml
You May Also Like
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
750 ml
Jameson
Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Smirnoff
Classic Vodka
1.75 l
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
Lime
A Real Lime
Single
Hennessy
VS Cognac
750 ml
D'ussé
VSOP Cognac
750 ml
Apothic
Winemaker's Red Blend
750 ml
Josh Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
1.75 L
Jack Daniel's
Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
750 ml
White Claw
Variety Pack No. 1
12 Cans 12 oz
Corona Extra
Mexican Lager
12 bottles 12 oz
Bud Light
Light Lager
12 Bottles 12 oz
Stella Artois
Belgian Pilsner
12 Bottles
Patrón
Silver Tequila
750 ml
Canada Dry
Club Soda
1 L
La Marca
Prosecco
750 ml
Casamigos
Blanco Tequila
750 ml
O'Douls
Non-Alcoholic Beer
6 Bottles 12 oz
Smirnoff
Classic Vodka
750 ml
Bogle
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
White Claw
Mango Hard Seltzer
6 Cans 12 oz
Pacifico
Pilsner
12 Bottles 12 oz
Ice
Frozen Water
7 lbs
Ketel One
Dutch Vodka
750 ml
Château d'Esclans
Whispering Angel Rosé
750 ml
Often Bought With
Aperol
Aperitif
750 ml
Espolòn
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Guinness
Blonde American Lager
6 Bottles 11.2 oz
Smirnoff Ice
Party Pack with Original, Screwdriver, Green Apple, Peach Bellini
12 Bottles 11.2 oz
Bulleit
Rye Whiskey
750 ml
Aviation
American Gin
750 ml
Ron Zacapa
No. 23 Sistema Solera Rum
750 ml
Johnnie Walker
12 Year Black Label Blended Scotch
750 ml
Cinzano
Rosso Vermouth
750 ml
Captain Morgan
Original Spiced Rum
750 ml
Smirnoff Ice
Original
6 Bottles 11.2 oz
Oban
14 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Wild Turkey 101
Bourbon
750 ml
Casamigos
Mezcal Joven
750 ml
Lagavulin
16 Year Islay Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
750 ml
Lime
A Real Lime
Single
Canada Dry
Club Soda
1 L
Jameson
Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Marlboro
Gold
Pack
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
1.75 L
Apothic
Winemaker's Red Blend
750 ml
Josh Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Stella Artois
Belgian Pilsner
12 Bottles
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
La Marca
Prosecco
750 ml
Natural American Spirit
Yellow
Pack
Joel Gott
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Camel
Crush
Pack
Smirnoff
Classic Vodka
750 ml
White Claw
Variety Pack No. 1
12 Cans 12 oz
Bogle
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Parliament
Blue
Pack
Jack Daniel's
Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
750 ml
Ice
Frozen Water
7 lbs
Corona Extra
Mexican Lager
12 bottles 12 oz
Pacifico
Pilsner
12 Bottles 12 oz
Bud Light
Light Lager
12 Bottles 12 oz
Alamos
Malbec
750 ml
Canada Dry
Ginger Ale
1 L
Sign up
Login
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Mixers
More
Gifts
Blog
support
FAQs