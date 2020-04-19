Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Ritas

More By Ritas

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Specialty Beer / Malt Beverages

Ritas – Straw-Ber-Rita

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Bud Light is always found where good times are being had, from music festivals, to sporting events, to Friday nights at the bar. Bold New Margarita with a Twist. 8% ABV and perfectly balanced to deliver authentic Strawberry Margarita flavor and a delightfully refreshing finish.

More By Ritas

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 11 months ago

    great stuff was suirprised

    the best delivery sight ever quick fast delivery
    CLIFTON S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    High sugar malt beverages aren't normally my thing, but this one just makes summer days fun and light. I mix mine with a little club soda and enjoy.

    High sugar malt beverages aren't normally my thing, but this one just makes summer days fun and light. I mix mine with a little club soda and enjoy.
    JW
    Jason W.