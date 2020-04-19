Ritas – Straw-Ber-Rita
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Bud Light is always found where good times are being had, from music festivals, to sporting events, to Friday nights at the bar. Bold New Margarita with a Twist. 8% ABV and perfectly balanced to deliver authentic Strawberry Margarita flavor and a delightfully refreshing finish.
More By Ritas
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 11 months ago
great stuff was suirprisedthe best delivery sight ever quick fast deliveryCLIFTON S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
High sugar malt beverages aren't normally my thing, but this one just makes summer days fun and light. I mix mine with a little club soda and enjoy.High sugar malt beverages aren't normally my thing, but this one just makes summer days fun and light. I mix mine with a little club soda and enjoy.JWJason W.