Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial – Pilsner-Style Lager

Modelo Especial is the best selling canned beer in Mexico, despite also being sold in adorable little glass bottles. This crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments traditional Mexican food like guacamole too well, pretty much anything actually. Guacamole is delicious and so is Modelo Especial!

  • 1 week ago

    Good cold

    Fast order
    Shirley C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 month ago

    Favorite light lager

    This is the best Mexican lite beer. I’ve talked to a lot of Mexicans and at least 69% of them agree with me
    Andrew Z. - Verified buyer

  • modelo is so tight it's insane

    BM
    Brendan Mccusker