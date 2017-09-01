Modelo Especial – Pilsner-Style Lager
Modelo Especial is the best selling canned beer in Mexico, despite also being sold in adorable little glass bottles. This crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments traditional Mexican food like guacamole too well, pretty much anything actually. Guacamole is delicious and so is Modelo Especial!
- 1 week ago
Good coldFast orderShirley C. - Verified buyer
- 1 month ago
Favorite light lagerThis is the best Mexican lite beer. I’ve talked to a lot of Mexicans and at least 69% of them agree with meAndrew Z. - Verified buyer
modelo is so tight it's insanemodelo is so tight it's insaneBMBrendan Mccusker