Miller – Lite

24 oz Can From $ 5.99

32 oz From $ 7.79

6 Cans From $ 8.89

6 Bottles From $ 9.99

6 Cans 16 oz From $ 9.99

12 Bottles From $ 12.99

12 Cans From $ 13.99

9 Bottles 16 oz From $ 14.99

15 Cans From $ 16.99

18 Bottles From $ 18.49

18 Cans From $ 19.49

9 pints From $ 19.99

24 Cans From $ 20.99

24 Bottles From $ 21.99

30 Cans From $ 26.95 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Miller Lite is the Original Light Beer. Since 1975, Miller has proved that a beer can be light without sacrificing on taste. This American classic was crowned the winner of the 2016 Gold Award in the World Beer Cup, and has won more gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival than any other light beer. See what all the fuss is about and pick up a case, you won't be disappointed!