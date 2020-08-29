Michelob – Ultra
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
American Lager. Made with imported pale two-row and Munich six-row barley, select grains and a pure cultured yeast strain. 4.2%
More By Michelob
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
- 7 months ago
Quick delivery. Great service.Delivery was easy and quick. Will order again.Helen C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
AwesomeGreat tasteChristopher B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
So easyGood optionsRhina . - Verified buyer