Maui Bikini Blonde – Munich Helles Light Lager

6 Cans From $ 16.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

91 PT BEVMO AMBASSADORS.An outstanding warm weather quaffer! Crisp and entirely refreshing, this Blonde is more reminiscent of the German and Czech-style pilsners. A must-have for the Grill Master!