Margaritaville Brewing – Landshark Lager

25 oz Can From $ 3.99

4 Cans From $ 5.99

6 Bottles From $ 6.24

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 8.49

12 Bottles From $ 11.99

12 Cans 12 oz From $ 11.99

24 Cans 12 oz From $ 31.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Landshark Lager was originally brewed for Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville restaraunts. It's refreshing lager that is great to take with you to the beach or a party!