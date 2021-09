Corona Premier – Pilsner

24 oz Can From $ 6.79

6 Bottles 12 oz From $ 12.19

12 Cans 12 oz From $ 19.99

12 Bottles 12 oz From $ 19.99

18 Bottles 12 oz From $ 28.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This Mexican lager style beer is made with barley malt, unmalted cereals, hops, and bottom-fermenting yeast. The result is a perfectly balanced and drinkable Corona beer with a touch of sweetness and a clean, pleasantly dry finish.