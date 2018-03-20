Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Lagunitas Sumpin' Easy – Sumpin' Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Sumpin' has that thing on the tip of the tongue, and Easy just rolls off as easy as Sunday morning. Sumpin' Easy is everything we've learned about making hop-forward beer expressed in a moderate voice. Pale, cold, slightly alcoholic, and bitter. It's all we know.
Customer Reviews
5 ★
0%
0
4 ★
0%
0
3 ★
0%
0
2 ★
0%
0
1 ★
0%
0
Customer Photos