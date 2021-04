Kloster Reutberg St Josefi – Specialty

16.9 oz Bottle From $ 10.59 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The Nuns at Reutberg's patron saint was St. Josefi and they brew a special Bock to commemorate his holiday on the 3rd weekend of March. This beer is brewed with half light malt and half dark malt.