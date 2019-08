Widmer Upheaval Ipa 22oz – American IPA India Pale Ale

22 oz From $ 7.39 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Upheaval IPA is the result of our brewers' relentless pursuit of the perfect IPA. With more than two pounds of hops per barrel, Upheaval IPA unleashes a huge hop flavor and aroma with a strong finish.