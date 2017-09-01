Track 7 Lefteye Righteye – Double IPA

Left Eye Right Eye features a blend of 5 hop varieties that hits you right between the eyes with an intense hop experience, but pleases the palate with a smooth flavor. If you love to savor the smell of a good beer, Left Eye Right Eye will put a smile on your face with its heady aroma of tangerine and grapefruit. And if you’re a fan of food-beer pairings, this is a great complement to spicy dishes, freshly grilled food, and cold dishes like gazpacho and salads.