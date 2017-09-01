Deliver ASAP to
Sufferfest Taper IPA

Sufferfest Taper IPA – American IPA India Pale Ale

This IPA sports a classic blend of citrus and floral notes with hints of orange blossom and pine. Clean, hop finish. 7.5% ABV

Customer Reviews

A Saucey Customer
WK
07/08/2018
William K.
Los Angeles, CA

Not too hoppy, easy to drink

At 7.5%, this IPA is easier to drink than I expected. I know Sufferfest as a cycling brand (cycling/spin workouts), so I was somewhat surprised to see the brand on a beer. I'd buy this again! Great pint.

