Stone Brewing – Scorpion Bowl IPA

22 oz From $ 8.99

6 Cans From $ 15.99

6 Bottles From $ 15.99

A one of its fruity kind, that doesn’t even include fruit. Nope. Stone’s team took floral and citrus notes from Mosaic, Loral and Mandarina Bavaria hops to dish up a mouthwatering fruit punch to this brew. Go get deserted on an island and make this one of the few things you take.