Ritual Brewing Hop-O-Matic IPA – American IPA India Pale Ale

This fragrant ale imparts an initial blast of glorious hop aroma that gives way to sweet toasty malts in a zesty citrus profile. It then takes it up 10 notches with a complex melange of hops.