Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Bear Republic

More By Bear Republic

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Ales / Pale Ale / India Pale Ale

Bear Republic – Café Racer 15: Double IPA

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

This full-bodied crystal malt is one of the most popular American IPA. Brewed by Bear Republic right here in California, this heavily hopped pale ale has done several Great American Beer Festival awards. Racer 5 packs a punch with 7.5% ABV, and comes with a prize! There's a trophy in every glass.

More By Bear Republic

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

7 Reviews
  • 7 months ago

    Good beer

    I like it
    Perihan C. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Pretty chill

    They bring you alcohol while you watch tv... I’m officially a king
    Jacob T. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Good.

    Good.
    Steve S. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Smooth

    A great IPA for laying out in the sun
    emily t. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great!

    Solid beer
    Derek J. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Beer. Hoppy beer

    My favorite beer.
    Perihan C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The Racer 5 from Sonoma County's Bear Republic Brewing Company is a shining example of a bold, full bodied yet session-able (IMHO) west coast single IPA, boasting enough hop content to satisfy a true hop-head. Chinook, Cascade, Columbus and Centennial hops contribute to a nice floral and citrus nose as well as some great hoppy citrus taste.

    The Racer 5 from Sonoma County's Bear Republic Brewing Company is a shining example of a bold, full bodied yet session-able (IMHO) west coast single IPA, boasting enough hop content to satisfy a true hop-head. Chinook, Cascade, Columbus and Centennial hops contribute to a nice floral and citrus nose as well as some great hoppy citrus taste.
    PS
    Peter S.