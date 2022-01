Oskar Blues Brewery – Deviant Dale's IPA

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 13.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Born at the cross roads, as if Dale's Pale ale sold its soul to balance Deviant's forboding aromas of citrus, grapefruit rind and piney resins with a copper ball of fire color and inscrutable finish.