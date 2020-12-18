Offshoot Beer – Relax Hazy IPA

We use a combination of fruit-forward hops like Citra and Amarillo along with Centennial and Simcoe, to impart fruity, tropical and citrus notes, and London III yeast to give it that soft, round mouthfeel. No bitterness, no pucker. Just a smooth IPA that drinks like a breeze.