Offshoot Beer – Relax Hazy IPA
We use a combination of fruit-forward hops like Citra and Amarillo along with Centennial and Simcoe, to impart fruity, tropical and citrus notes, and London III yeast to give it that soft, round mouthfeel. No bitterness, no pucker. Just a smooth IPA that drinks like a breeze.
- 3 months ago
Delicious hazy IPA!It’s from my favorite brewery .Alex C. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
GoodGoodAlex O. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Very nice hazy ipa with fruity notes and smooth hop flavor. 10/10, would blackout on this again.These come in pint (tall boys) and is one of the best IPAs I’ve ever had.Connor M. - Verified buyer