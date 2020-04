Oceanside Ale Works – Dude Double IPA

22 oz From $ 9.99

6 Cans From $ 19.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Hop flavor is strong and complex, and reflects the use of American, English and noble hop varieties. Malt flavor extremely low and is clean and crisp. A long, lingering bitterness in the aftertaste.