Ninkasi

Ninkasi – Prismatic Juicy IPA

This beer is all about playing up the juicy hop notes. To do so, Ninkasi brewers added Mosaic and Simcoe CRYO HOPS®, creating an IPA that is citrusy, tropical and bright with notes of pineapple, passionfruit and guava. The can design depicts a playful color palette that speaks to the tropical flavors and aroma of the beer. Pair with Fruit Salad, Green Salads with Fruit, Marinated Meats, Kebabs, Enchiladas, Fish Tacos, Mango Salsa, Seafood, Curry, Thai Food.

