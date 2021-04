Ninkasi Brewing – Hop Cooler Citrus IPA

Bright and tropical, this India Pale Ale brilliantly layers a citrusy blend of orange and tangerine with a robust hop profile. Crafted with real citrus and packed with as much flavor as a hop cooler.