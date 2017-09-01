Mikkeller Windy Hill – New England-Style IPA

Windy Hill has become the most popular of their hazy IPAs – so much so that it is now one of their four core beers. In fact, this is the most popular beer period by Mikkeller SD, so it has become their de facto flagship beer as well. Windy Hill is murky, glowing pineapple juice in color with tremendous white foam. The aroma is bright and dessert-like with pineapple soft serve, iced yellow pound cake, and vanilla ice cream. You get all the joy from a tropical hazy IPA while maintaining moderate dryness and firm background bitterness. This gives it better structure than other beers in this segment.