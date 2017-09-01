Deliver ASAP to
Lagunitas

Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / India Pale Ale

Lagunitas – India Pale Ale

Lagunitas wanted to try their hand at "an ancient style: a style as old as the ocean trade routes of the last centuries of Great Ships, so they blended together 43 different hops and 65 various malts to create this India Pale Ale. With a strong hoppy aroma, bold citrus flavors, and a sweet yet dry taste, this IPA is perfect for pairing with meals, or sipping all by itself.

Customer Reviews

4 Based on 1 Reviews
5 ★
0% 
0
4 ★
100% 
1
3 ★
0% 
0
2 ★
0% 
0
1 ★
0% 
0
CP
04/05/2018
Carol P.
1514 Geneva Avenue

Not the best taste but..

It gets the buzz done 🍻 ✅

