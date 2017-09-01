Deliver ASAP to
Lagunitas Little Sumpin'

Lagunitas Little Sumpin' – Sumpin' Ale

Hops, hops hops. We get it. We're ready for a little sumpin' different, and Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sumpin' Ale us exactly that. Sumpin' Ale is an American IPA that starts with strongman and honey aromas. This truly unique filtered pale wheat ale has bold passion fruit flavors, and a smooth, silky body. Great for sipping all by itself.

06/22/2018
Anonymous
Sacramento, CA

Great gift!

You will never go wrong with lil sumpins+sum friends 🙂

