Knee Deep Hoparillo – Imperial IPA India Pale Ale

This beer is focused on the hop varietal Amarillo and clocks in at 11% ABV with exploding tropical, floral and citrus notes. If your a fan of our Simtra or Hop Shortage 3xIPA's you'll love this one.