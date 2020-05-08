Kern River – Chuuurch! West Coast IPA

Originally made exclusively for our buddies at Churchill’s Pub in San Diego but now available year-round by popular demand! Chuuurch! is a saying we use out on the river for something truly sublime. For example, “Kayaking over that waterfall was Chuuurch!”. This wonderfully balanced IPA with Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo hops probably won’t absolve you of all your sins (or even any of them) but we still hope you enjoy it. Remember, Chuuurch! is where you find it; find yours today! 7.6% ABV.