Golden Road – Point The Way IPA
ST
09/05/2018Simon T.
Los Angeles, CA
Yes Please!
Always a reliable and solid choice. Tasty and refreshing. Perfect for a session.
NP
07/09/2018Nicko P.
Los Angeles, CA
Golden road ipa
A truly golden road amazing ipa
L
02/08/2018Lauren
Los Angeles, CA
Tastes like home!
This packaging doesn't do justice for how great this beer is.. it's such a find! This is an easygoing IPA that goes with everything and reminds you of home, wherever it is.