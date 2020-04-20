Golden Road Brewing – Wolf Among Weeds IPA
Available year-round, this full-bodied IPA is a balanced showcase of the majestic hop species, in Latin, Humulus Lupulus, which translates “Wolf Among Weeds”. At 8%, Wolf will sneak up on you from behind the dank earthy hop notes and subtle rye spice.
