Golden Road Brewing – Wolf Among Weeds IPA

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 11.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Available year-round, this full-bodied IPA is a balanced showcase of the majestic hop species, in Latin, Humulus Lupulus, which translates “Wolf Among Weeds”. At 8%, Wolf will sneak up on you from behind the dank earthy hop notes and subtle rye spice.